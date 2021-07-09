Advertisement

Garcia’s home run boosts Brewers lead in NL Central

Milwaukee drops Cincinnati 5-3
(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:42 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WLUC) - Avisail Garcia hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-3. The Brewers boosted their NL Central lead to seven games over the Reds. The matchup marked the first of seven straight games between the top two teams in the division _ four in Milwaukee and, after the All-Star break, three in Cincinnati. The Reds had won six of their previous seven overall. Garcia’s 16th homer of the season came off reliever Brad Brach. Reliever Devin Williams earned the win and Josh Hader pitched a scoreless ninth for his 21st save.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck has overturned at a roundabout in Marquette on Thursday.
Semi-truck overturned on a roundabout in Marquette
Children figure graphic.
Baraga man arrested for possession of child sexually abusive materials
A rendering of the project from behind the Savings Bank building, including the residential...
Old Savings Bank building moves one step closer to repurposing through developer Braveworks
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
07/07/2021
Stanton Twp. residents battle Circle Power

Latest News

Small mistakes result in Twins rally to down Tigers
Suns heat up from three-point range as they beat Milwaukee in Game Two of NBA Finals
MTU’s Jacobusse named Third Team Academic All-America
(NMU Graphic)
NMU Men’s Basketball schedule announced