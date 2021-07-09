Enrollment now open for EMS Leadership Academy by Michigan Center for Rural Health

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Center for Rural Health’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) program is looking to train future leaders in the field -- here in the U.P.

Enrollment is now open for the EMS Leadership Academy.

It’s a two-part, 60-hour training program offering the basic tools and information needed to lead in emergency medical services.

This includes networking after graduation.

The center is looking forward to Upper Peninsula agencies signing up.

“There’s a lot of group activities, there’s a lot of breakout sessions -- it’s very engaging. You’re not going to come sit in a classroom and listen to someone speak for, you know eight hours a day. You get really close with your teammates while you’re in there and build some really strong relationships,” said Michigan Center for Rural Health EMS Programs Manager Andrea Abbas, herself a graduate of the program.

The cost to attend is $3500 -- and scholarships are available.

The next in-person academy is October at the Landmark Inn in Marquette.

For more information, go to the links below.

EMS events and workshops webpage: https://mcrh.msu.edu/programs/EMS%20Leadership%20Academy%20Workshops%20.html

Direct link to register for the EMS Leadership Academy: https://msu.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_29Kkih0bLlcTMDI

