COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Marquette County as vaccination rates rise

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Marquette County Heath Department, COVID-19 trends in the county are continuing to improve.

As of July 9, more than 60% of all eligible Marquette County residents are vaccinated against COVID-19. 87% of residents between the ages of 65 and 74 have received their shots. There are currently no coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

MCHD medical director Dr. Bob Lorinser says the county’s case numbers are much better than they were just months ago.

“Marquette County is probably averaging one half case per day,” said Lorinser. “We’ll go days without a case, a day with a case, some days two.”

Lorinser says the majority of those cases are younger people who have not been vaccinated.

“Age group 20 – 29, less than 40% of those people have been vaccinated,” he said. “Guess who we’re seeing? We’re seeing more younger people.”

However, a small number of those cases were vaccinated residents. Lorinser says although vaccines are effective, they are not a 100% guarantee.

“When you go to millions of people and the vaccine’s not 100%, you’re going to get cases,” he said. “There’s no question about it. Our goal is really to prevent harm. The vaccine is doing what it’s supposed to be doing. It’s preventing serious illnesses, preventing hospitalizations, and preventing deaths, and it does a wonderful job about that.”

When the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines first became available, health departments were overwhelmed by the demand. Now, Lorinser says they are scheduling far fewer appointments.

As Marquette County returns to normalcy, Lorinser encourages everyone eligible who hasn’t been vaccinated to sign up in order to prevent potential waves of COVID cases in the future.

“Right now, vaccinations are at a trickle,” Lorinser said. “They’re trickling everywhere in the nation. Get your vaccine if you can, move on, and have a normal life.”

Click here to view the latest COVID-19 trends in Upper Michigan. Click here for a list of vaccination opportunities near you.

