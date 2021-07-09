Copper Harbor hosting Lake Superior Day festivities

COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - The community of Copper Harbor is teaming up with the Lake Superior Stewardship Initiative to celebrate the 8th annual Lake Superior Day Festival.

According to a press release, the event will take place on Sunday, July 18 from 1-4 p.m. at the 6th Street dock along the Copper Harbor Boardwalk.

A community picnic will include fish stew, Finnish flatbread, cake, and other treats at a suggested $5 donation. There will be a log rolling demonstration, interactive art installations, and a geo heritage display. There is also a chance for a ride on Michigan Tech’s research vessel, The Agassiz. The excursions will be led by chief scientist John Lenters. Lenters will talk about the newly installed weather buoy in Copper Harbor.

The Agassiz will depart every 45 minutes from the Isle Royale Queen dock beginning at 1 p,m. Participants must be at least 7 years old and children must be accompinied by an adult. All participants should wear closed-toe shoes. Space is limited and interested participants can pre-register online here.

