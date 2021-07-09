Advertisement

Bonifas Art Center presents “The New Normal”

The photography display is available to the public in the Powers Gallery at the Bonifas.
"Exhaustion" by Heather Calovette.
"Exhaustion" by Heather Calovette.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bonifas Art Center is announcing “The New Normal” - a photography competition.

Judged by the Daily Press’ Ilsa Minor, the Bonifas asked the community to capture their new normal – whatever that meant to them. Some people captured how COVID impacted their lives while others shared their newest family members and furry friends. The show has nearly 20 artists and more than 40 art pieces.

“I was scratching my head like ‘I wonder what they’re going to come up with’ and the artists blew me away with their interpretation of the theme. It’s a very uplifting, happy show,” said Kate Oman, gallery coordinator for the Bonifas Art Center. A reception was held Thursday evening where first, second and third places were announced.

“The New Normal” is open and free to the public through August 26. While you’re visiting, make sure to cast your vote for the “people’s choice award” which will be announced at the end of the show.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck has overturned at a roundabout in Marquette on Thursday.
Semi-truck overturned on a roundabout in Marquette
Iron River man shot, killed by police identified
Children figure graphic.
Baraga man arrested for possession of child sexually abusive materials
Catalytic converter
Catalytic converter theft increases across Marquette County
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

(Bay College logo)
Bay College to follow all CDC guidelines
Copper Harbor's Lake Superior Day event will feature the Michigan Tech research Vessel, the...
Copper Harbor hosting Lake Superior Day festivities
Each year, between 30 and 50 children die across the U.S. from being left in hot cars.
Marquette County Sheriff reminds drivers about kids left in hot cars
Photo Courtesy of Mackinac Bridge Authority
Mackinac Bridge walk returns for 2021