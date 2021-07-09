Bonifas Art Center presents “The New Normal”

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bonifas Art Center is announcing “The New Normal” - a photography competition.

Judged by the Daily Press’ Ilsa Minor, the Bonifas asked the community to capture their new normal – whatever that meant to them. Some people captured how COVID impacted their lives while others shared their newest family members and furry friends. The show has nearly 20 artists and more than 40 art pieces.

“I was scratching my head like ‘I wonder what they’re going to come up with’ and the artists blew me away with their interpretation of the theme. It’s a very uplifting, happy show,” said Kate Oman, gallery coordinator for the Bonifas Art Center. A reception was held Thursday evening where first, second and third places were announced.

“The New Normal” is open and free to the public through August 26. While you’re visiting, make sure to cast your vote for the “people’s choice award” which will be announced at the end of the show.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.