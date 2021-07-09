Advertisement

Bay College to follow all CDC guidelines

The semester begins August 30.
By Grace Blair
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College’s fall semester begins in a little more than a month and the college plans to follow all CDC guidelines.

It’s no secret – one of President Dr. Laura Coleman’s favorite things about her job is the students.

“We can’t wait to have a house full of students. We can’t wait to have classrooms with lots of people in them,” said Dr. Coleman.

She wants to make sure all students, both vaccinated and not, are kept safe on campus. So, this fall, all CDC guidelines and MIOSHA regulations will be followed bon both Bay campuses.

“We want people to be safe. We have students, we have employees who are not able to get vaccinated. Their doctors won’t let them because of medical conditions and things. We need to protect them,” said Dr. Coleman.

Student workers will continue to keep the campus sanitary.

“We’re going to do the same thing we did last year as far as having individuals who are clean in classrooms in between classes, washing doorknobs and door jams,” said Dr. Coleman.

Even before COVID, Bay College offered several online classes. The school will continue offering in person, hybrid and online classes to all students.

“What we have found is that some people actually like being online that never really thought they would,” said Dr. Coleman.

The same number of in-person classes will be offered this year as there was in 2019.

“The intent is to have just a whole lot of people in the building getting educated and having that college experience that they deserve to have,” said Dr. Coleman.

During the first week of school, the college will be hosting a Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinic.

“Not only is it protecting you, but you’re protecting your neighbors who cannot get a vaccination,” said Dr. Coleman.

Bay College’s fall semester begins August 30.

