Warmer than average Lake Superior this summer: Swimmer-friendly but storm-inviting

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake Superior is known for its annually cool temps -- and frigid temps of course come winter.

But this summer season, the waters have been warmer than normal.

Marquette National Weather Service Meteorologist and Marine Program Leader Joe Phillips said the Big Lake’s average temperature is about 54-degrees -- four above normal around the entire lake.

“When you’re closer to the shoreline, you’ll see temperatures closer to that 60-degree mark in a number of locations. But there’s still some areas in the mid-50s like out near Pictured Rocks,” added Phillips.

Lake Superior spiked to its average ice cover of 50% late February -- but overall it’s been hotter than usual in Upper Michigan, and it’s played a role in the more temperate waters now.

“All year except for a small period in February right after a cold spell, we’ve been running above average,” Phillips said.

While it might sound relativity nice for swimming, Phillips advised to keep in mind how warmer water plays into the weather -- sometimes making things hazardous on the shores.

“A lot of that colder air above the warmer lake can certainly help drive wind down towards the surface, which then could kick up larger waves and lead up to more shoreline concerns such as lakeshore flooding, beach erosion or stronger currents through certain areas,” he explained.

Phillips also reminds boating communities to wear their lifejackets to protect anyone falling into the water.

And how about the long-term effects of warm water months down the road?

“So if we do remain to above average that will certainly play into the winter scenario and lake effect season. So if it prevents a lot of ice from forming on top of the lake, then we might have a longer lake effect snow season,” Phillips said.

In the meantime, enjoy the Big Lake as much as you can during this summer season.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.