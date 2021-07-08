U.P. Trappers and Outdoor Expo returns to Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - With 243 vendors, the 59th Annual U.P. Trappers and Outdoor Expo has something for everyone.

“Trapping, hunting, fishing, lots of gun dealers, knife dealers and we got a new lady with us this year who does jewelry,” said Roy Dahlgren, convention coordinator for the U.P. Trappers and Outdoor Expo.

On Saturday starting at 10 in the morning, kids 17 and younger will get a special hands-on experience

“Every kid that goes through it is going to get themselves a colony trap and a lesson on how to use it properly,” said Dahlgren.

A colony trap is an essential piece of equipment for beginner trappers and it’s most commonly used for muskrats.

“They mass produce. An adult pair of muskrats can have as many as 128 little ones by fall. From spring to fall,” said Dahlgren.

The DNR Pocket Park on the fairgrounds will be open for kids too.

“They can fish all day long from 10 to two Friday and Saturday. They have both shooting, pellet gun shooting,” said Dahlgren.

Trapping demos are held on both Friday and Saturday starting at nine in the morning.

The convention kicks off Friday starting at eight in the morning until five in the afternoon and continues Saturday from eight until four. Tickets to get in at $5 at the door.

