Studio Dance Arts in Marquette plans new Gymnastics and Cheer Academy

The newly planned facility will provide more exercise options for local children.
Studio Dance Arts
Studio Dance Arts(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new gymnastics and cheer facility for all ages is set to open this fall.

Studio Dance Arts offers a variety of gymnastics and cheer classes for ages 1 through high school.

Classes are led by the head gymnastics coach, Bridget Johnson, from Marquette High School. Johnson started teaching classes at Studio Dance when everything else was closed during the pandemic.

She says the newly planned facility will provide more exercise options for local children.

“What we’d like to be able to offer to the community is a safe place to bring their kids; there really isn’t a lot of options for younger kids in Marquette, especially in the winter,” says Johnson. “Also giving them an opportunity to be able to do competitive gymnastics at a younger age.”

Summer classes will continue at the current Studio Dance location, on US 41 in Marquette Township. Parents can sign their kids up, here.

The new facility is set to open in September.

