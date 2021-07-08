Advertisement

Stormy Kromer partners with MN-based wool mill to reduce, reuse scrap

President Gina Thorsen said the collaboration will reduce around 21,000-lbs. of wool scraps going to the landfill annually.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Wool hat manufacturer Stormy Kromer has ramped up its efforts to reduce scrap material waste.

The company has partnered with Bemidji Woolen Mills in Minnesota.

“We’ve been trying for a long time actually to figure out what to do with our wool scraps. We actually had two college interns with us this summer that were focused on sustainable and environmental issues. This was one of their challenges we put to them (in the collaboration with Bemidji Woolen Mills),” said Stormy Kromer President Gina Thorsen.

Their first shipment of scraps headed out of the warehouse last week.

Thorsen explained that this will reduce around 21,000-lbs. of wool scraps going to the landfill annually.

And she added that this process focuses on upcycling -- rather than recycling.

“They’re going to be distributing the scraps through a network of local artisans that are going to repurpose them, use them in their different crafts and artistic endeavors and recreate those scraps into new things,” Thorsen said.

As for discontinued items and prototype wool products, Thorsen said you’ll find them at the annual warehouse sale in Ironwood -- July 15 to 17.

