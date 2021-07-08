Advertisement

Semi-truck overturned on a roundabout in Marquette

A semi-truck has overturned at a roundabout in Marquette on Thursday.
By Jacqueline Agahigian and Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Traffic is now cleared, after semi-truck overturned at a roundabout in Marquette on Thursday.

According to the Marquette City Fire Department, it happened around 7:00 a.m. Thursday morning on Front Street.

Officers say the truck is from the North Country Trucking and was carrying limestone.

Right now, the cause is unknown and under investigation.

The semi-truck driver is not injured.

We will continue to update you as we receive more information.

