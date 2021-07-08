Advertisement

Police: California man shoots, kills armed home intruder

By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (Gray News) - Police say a man died after being shot while invading a California home.

The Fairfield Police Department announced a 27-year-old man from Suisun City entered a home Tuesday morning while a married couple in their 60s were having breakfast.

The husband called 911 after the man broke into the couple’s home by breaking through a door, police said. The homeowner shot him with his legally-owned gun out of fear for their safety.

Police found the intruder across the street in possession of a semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead minutes after the shooting. The intruder was out on parole after being convicted of a previous violent crime.

The Fairfield Police Department’s Investigations Bureau is handling the case.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck has overturned at a roundabout in Marquette on Thursday.
Semi-truck overturned on a roundabout in Marquette
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Previous fireworks in Marquette.
Company responds to Marquette firework show malfunction
A rendering of the project from behind the Savings Bank building, including the residential...
Old Savings Bank building moves one step closer to repurposing through developer Braveworks
A pilot rescued following a crash into Lake Michigan, near Beaver Island.
Pilot rescued following crash into Lake Michigan last week

Latest News

Procession for a Terre Haute officer killed in a shooting.
Federal murder charge filed in shooting of Indiana officer
Over a year after a jury concluded Michael Avenatti tried to extort millions of dollars from...
Avenatti sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for extortion
This combination of 2019 and 2016 file photos shows Jeff Bezos with a model of Blue Origin's...
Billionaire Blastoff: Rich riding own rockets into space
He only started walking a month ago, but 2-year-old Marquinn Buckley II is taking major steps...
Miracle child leaves hospital for first time at 2 years old
Miracle child leaves hospital for first time as 2-year-old