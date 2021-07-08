Advertisement

Pleasant summer stretch

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Surface high pressure will stick around through the first part of the weekend. Conditions will remain sunny, seasonal, and mainly dry. Early next week with a mid-level system developing moisture will move in ramping up the humidity. Then, an area of low pressure moves through the area with chances of scattered showers through Wednesday.

Today: Mostly sunny, cool, and dry

>Highs: Low 60s along shorelines, Near 70° inland

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s inland, 60s -70° near the Great Lakes

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a chance for isolated showers

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Sunday: Partly sunny with isolated showers

>Highs: Low 80s

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Around 80°

