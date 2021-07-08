MSP recruiting for first Trooper Recruit School for already licensed police officers

DIMONDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - In what is commonly known in law enforcement as a lateral entry school, the Michigan State Police (MSP) is now accepting applications from licensed law enforcement officers to join the 141st Trooper Recruit School, which is anticipated to begin in March 2022.

The 10-week recruit school, which is shorter than our current 26-week recruit school, recognizes the experience and value that prior law enforcement service brings to an agency and offers these applicants an accelerated training opportunity that rewards their experience.

“As we continue to improve and modernize our recruiting and selection processes, holding a lateral entry recruit school for licensed police officers is a logical next step,” stated Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. “Many other state police agencies across the country have similar successful programs and I’m pleased to offer this opportunity for officers here in our state.”

Thirty-five recruits will be appointed to the 141st Trooper Recruit School. To be eligible, applicants must have at least two years of continuous experience as a Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) licensed officer in good standing. Applications will be processed as they are received so interested applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

In addition to a shortened recruit school, modifications are also being made to the recruit school environment and curriculum to provide the recruits with more autonomy and decision-making authority to encourage important skills such as critical thinking and problem solving. In a deviation from past practice, the last few weeks of recruit school will incorporate an open-campus concept in which recruits will be allowed to leave the Training Academy and will not be required to stay overnight.

For more information and to apply, visit www.michigan.gov/MSPjobs.

