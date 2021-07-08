Marquette’s South Beach closed to swimming due to elevated E. coli levels

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Another Marquette beach has been temporarily closed due to high bacteria levels.

Due to elevated levels of bacteria, specifically E. coli, being detected at South Beach in Marquette, the beach has been closed to swimming until further notice. The beach is open for other recreational uses other than swimming.

The City of Marquette is collecting water samples daily and will reopen the beach to swimming when State water quality standards are met.

All other beaches remain open. Signs have been posted at South Beach.

