Marquette DDA approves Interlocal Agreement with Brownfield Redevelopment Authority

Braveworks, the project developer, says the DDA’s role will be to maintain and manage a possible new parking lot.
Braveworks old Savings Bank Building project rendering.
Braveworks old Savings Bank Building project rendering.(Braveworks)
By Mary Houle
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette DDA is making sure its voice is heard during discussion on the downtown Savings Bank proposal.

Board members unanimously approved an ‘Interlocal Agreement’ Thursday with the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority. The agreement says the DDA will invest future tax revenue from the redevelopment if the project is approved, and include them on all future proposal decisions.

Braveworks, the project developer, says the DDA’s role will be to maintain and manage the new parking lot.

Jermey Ottaway, a chairperson for the DDA, says this will keep them and city residents in the loop for further discussion.

“This allows us to actually have that piece at the table, if the development does happen, then we’re there to at least be along every step of the way,” says Ottaway.

A public hearing with the Marquette City Commission will be held on Monday, July 12th, where more ‘big picture’ questions will be answered.

