Marquette County Sheriff Department receives 21K donation towards new fundraiser

Sheriff Zyburt says with Neiger’s donation, they are halfway to their $81 thousand goal.
Mike Neiger donated a check for nearly $21 thousand.
By Mary Houle
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette community member donated almost $21 thousand to the Sheriff’s Office Thursday, paying for 10 new AED’s for the department.

Mike Neiger is the lead investigator of the Michigan Backcountry Search and Rescue team. His donation comes in the beginning stages of a new fundraiser built by the Sheriff’s Department, called “Jumpstart A Heart”.

The fundraiser’s goal is to purchase 40 new defibrillators for departments throughout Marquette County.

“Last year in Marquette County, we used the AED forty-two different times,” says Sheriff Zyburt. “I’ve been a police officer for 41 years, and I know in that period of time, I’ve used it probably 15-20 times. Even if you save one life, it’s worth it.”

The Sheriff says they hope to raise the money by September.

A gofundme page is set up by the Marquette Community Foundation for donations.

