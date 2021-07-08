MARESA’s ‘Sharing Nature with Children’ event returning

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A family-friendly nature event held by Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency (MARESA) is making its return.

On Friday night, the third annual Sharing Nature with Children will take place at Lakenenland Sculpture Park in Chocolay Township. Last year’s in-person event was canceled because of the pandemic.

It is a night full of activities designed to give kids and parents a direct experience with nature, offering an opportunity to learn through play.

Games are a part of the night of fun, including animal charades, camouflage trail and an interactive story.

The organizers say that all of this fun comes with an important message.

“It’s not just about teaching children or families to just have fun and play,” said Angela Miller-Porter, the director of MARESA Great Start Collaborative. “It’s also, sort of, teaching stewardship and how to be respectful of the earth.”

Kids will be given a free bag containing an activity kit to help them participate at certain stations.

Sharing Nature with Children is going to be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday night.

