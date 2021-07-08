Ideal “U.P. Summer Weather” is Expected Through the Weekend

Friday: Sunny

Highs: mainly 70s, coolest near the Great Lakes, especially Lake Superior

Saturday: Continued Sunny

Highs: mid 70s to low 80s

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Highs: upper 70s to low 80s, somewhat cooler near the shores of the Great Lakes

Temperatures are expected to stay close to mid-July normal values through a good portion of next week. There is a chance of some off and on shower activity, but widespread, significant rain is not foreseen at this time.

