Ideal “U.P. Summer Weather” is Expected Through the Weekend
That Means Mild Temperatures and Relatively Low Humidity
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Friday: Sunny
Highs: mainly 70s, coolest near the Great Lakes, especially Lake Superior
Saturday: Continued Sunny
Highs: mid 70s to low 80s
Sunday: Mostly sunny
Highs: upper 70s to low 80s, somewhat cooler near the shores of the Great Lakes
Temperatures are expected to stay close to mid-July normal values through a good portion of next week. There is a chance of some off and on shower activity, but widespread, significant rain is not foreseen at this time.
