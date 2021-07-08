Advertisement

Heart transplant recipient looks to start nonprofit

Garrett Finkbeiner receiving help from Delta County’s Garlic Guys to get organization up and running
By Matt Price
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - “I want to help save lives and then just make everyone else’s easier.”

These are heartwarming words from Garrett Finkbeiner, a man who, in 2020, went through a rare condition before receiving a heart transplant. Now, seven months after returning home, he is looking to help others going through similar experiences.

“I want to create some type of fund for transplant patients and their families to have some money and deal with the costs of housing, food, and all of those other things,” Finkbeiner explained.

That fund is called Donate2Save, which Finkbeiner hopes he can also use to help spread information about organ donating.

Garrett was looking for ways to get the organization off the ground. Kidney donor Melanie LaJoie stepped in after she heard about the cause. LaJoie is the co-owner of Garlic Guys, a mosquito-busting company based out of Delta County.

“I was like, ‘I think we should donate to this guy,’” said LaJoie. “‘He has a really good cause going, and we both believe in donations.’ And he said, ‘Yeah. How does 50% of what we make up in the Marquette, Negaunee, and Ishpeming area?’ And I’m like, ‘DEAL!’”

Now that Finkbeiner has help to get his non-profit up and running, he and Garlic Guys hope people will donate to help fund the cause.

“You don’t necessarily have to become a donor,” LaJoie stated. “But, donors get a choice. Recipients don’t.”

Finkbreiner is nothing but grateful for Garlic Guys’s aid.

“It’s incredible to just have people out there willing to give through kindness,” he said.

Garlic Guys is accepting proceeds until the end of the first week in September, as Finkbeiner looks to take his shot to help others.

To donate to the nonprofit, email Garlic Guys at garlicguys21@gmail.com, or call 906-399-0630 with the mention of Garrett or Donate2Save.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck has overturned at a roundabout in Marquette on Thursday.
Semi-truck overturned on a roundabout in Marquette
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Previous fireworks in Marquette.
Company responds to Marquette firework show malfunction
A rendering of the project from behind the Savings Bank building, including the residential...
Old Savings Bank building moves one step closer to repurposing through developer Braveworks
A pilot rescued following a crash into Lake Michigan, near Beaver Island.
Pilot rescued following crash into Lake Michigan last week

Latest News

Copper Country's Gardenview Assisted living celebrates workers
Copper Country's Gardenview Assisted living celebrates workers
Lake Superior temps warmer than usual
Lake Superior temps warmer than usual
New facility offers gymnastics to all ages in Marquette
New facility offers gymnastics to all ages in Marquette
Marquette DDA boardmembers approves agreement for Brownfield proposal
Marquette DDA boardmembers approves agreement for Brownfield proposal
Sands township man hopes to raise awareness about organ donation
Sands township man hopes to raise awareness about organ donation