Heart transplant recipient looks to start nonprofit

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - “I want to help save lives and then just make everyone else’s easier.”

These are heartwarming words from Garrett Finkbeiner, a man who, in 2020, went through a rare condition before receiving a heart transplant. Now, seven months after returning home, he is looking to help others going through similar experiences.

“I want to create some type of fund for transplant patients and their families to have some money and deal with the costs of housing, food, and all of those other things,” Finkbeiner explained.

That fund is called Donate2Save, which Finkbeiner hopes he can also use to help spread information about organ donating.

Garrett was looking for ways to get the organization off the ground. Kidney donor Melanie LaJoie stepped in after she heard about the cause. LaJoie is the co-owner of Garlic Guys, a mosquito-busting company based out of Delta County.

“I was like, ‘I think we should donate to this guy,’” said LaJoie. “‘He has a really good cause going, and we both believe in donations.’ And he said, ‘Yeah. How does 50% of what we make up in the Marquette, Negaunee, and Ishpeming area?’ And I’m like, ‘DEAL!’”

Now that Finkbeiner has help to get his non-profit up and running, he and Garlic Guys hope people will donate to help fund the cause.

“You don’t necessarily have to become a donor,” LaJoie stated. “But, donors get a choice. Recipients don’t.”

Finkbreiner is nothing but grateful for Garlic Guys’s aid.

“It’s incredible to just have people out there willing to give through kindness,” he said.

Garlic Guys is accepting proceeds until the end of the first week in September, as Finkbeiner looks to take his shot to help others.

To donate to the nonprofit, email Garlic Guys at garlicguys21@gmail.com, or call 906-399-0630 with the mention of Garrett or Donate2Save.

