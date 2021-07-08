Gardenview assisted living celebrates employees

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Annaliise Johnson says she often tells new hires that it’s not easy working at Gardenview Assisted Living.

But – she’s always quick to add that the beautiful moments she gets with residents make all that work worthwhile.

She also takes pride in knowing her fellow co-workers have her back.

“I work with the best staff, these amazing people,” said Johnson. “I’ve seen so many cool things, just seeing a staff member holding a resident’s hand when they’re having a hard day or when they’re missing someone.”

Johnson’s work changed dramatically when the pandemic struck.

“We’re an assisted living and memory support community,” said Adam Gill, Gardenview’s executive director. “So we have about 50 or so residents here that have been very much at risk for this past year and a half.”

Gill says visitor restrictions, social distancing and that uneasy feeling many experienced during lockdown made the already difficult line of work that much more exhausting.

However, throughout that time, Gill says not a single resident ever tested positive for COVID-19.

“Without a doubt, it’s being diligent,” said Gill. “And recognizing we’re here to keep our residents safe and we’re here to care for them. And taking pride in that.”

This is why on Thursday Gardenview said thank you to its employees with an appreciation day featuring food, cornhole and a dunk tank.

Johnson says looking back, the lessons she’s learned at Gardenview don’t just stay at work.

“Don’t take any days for granted, just enjoy your time with loved ones, your family and friends,” concluded Johnson.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.