Farmer’s markets in Copper Country flourish

Shop local, buy UP
The Portage Lift Bridge connects the Keweenaw to Houghton.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Farmer’s markets in the Upper Peninsula are a popular stop among many Michigan consumers.

With that being said, this year has brought on the return of in-person interactions, bringing more vendors and more residents to the markets.

Portage Health Foundation Director of Community Health Michelle Seguin says this has been a big boost, especially in the Copper Country.

People in that area have some of the most limited access to fresh produce options year-round, which further adds support to the limited market seasons.

It makes people more mindful of where their food is coming from.

“People are really excited about supporting local food,” said Seguin. “[They’re] interested in increasing the amount of local food that they’re eating and sharing with their family and friends.”

Check out this list of farmer’s markets in your area.

