Elmer’s County Market recognized for lottery sales

The Michigan Lottery benefits school aged children as well as Michigan companies.
Elmer's County Market employees with Michigan Lottery award.(Elmer's County Market)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Elmer’s County Market in Escanaba received a special recognition. It was one of 670 retailers in the state of Michigan to achieve at least $1 million in lottery sales for 2020.

The Michigan Lottery benefits grade school education, local businesses and Michigan companies. Elmer’s says this is a recognition it could not have gotten without the community.

“People in Delta, Menominee, Schoolcraft counties - they rock. We’re in Delta County so we just thank the customers for helping with the lottery sales and trying to get lucky,” said Mike Dagenais, president of Elmer’s County Market.

According to the Michigan Lottery website, the lottery gave more than $1 billion to the Michigan School Aid Fund in 2020.

