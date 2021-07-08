Advertisement

Dickinson County kicks off summer concert series

Out to Lunch is held Thursday afternoons in Iron Mountain, and Summer in the Park takes place in Norway Thursday evenings.
Kind of Blues performs "Blues for Karl Bohnak" at Out to Lunch.
Kind of Blues performs "Blues for Karl Bohnak" at Out to Lunch.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Music is filling the air this summer in Dickinson County.

Each Thursday, people gather in downtown Iron Mountain for Out to Lunch, a free concert series that takes place from 11:45 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.

“We have a different band each week and we have vendors,” said Iron Mountain DDA program director Mindy Wittock. “It’s a great time for the community to come out and enjoy lunch together with a neighbor and enjoy the free music.”

Wittock says Out to Lunch has been a favorite tradition in Iron Mountain for more than a decade.

Last year’s concert series was shortened, and usual activities like raffles were canceled. Wittock says it feels great to fully welcome the public back this summer to enjoy live music.

“Music, as is any art form, is something that brings people together,” she said. “It gives you a sense of place, and it gets people excited to be outdoors, so we’re happy to provide that for our community.”

Because a different band performs each week, Out to Lunch sound technician Greg Hunt says every show is unique.

“We’ll have blues, we’ll have a folk singer, we’ll have a band, we’ll have a duo or a soloist,” said Hunt. “It’s something different every week.”

This week, Kind of Blues took the stage as the featured artist. The group performed a special number in honor of TV6 Chief Meteorologist Karl Bohnak.

“My family and I, we’re big Karl Bohnak fans,” said singer and songwriter Phil Lynch. “He rules the weather of our fair peninsula! I’ve had the chance to play for him a couple times, believe it or not, so I wanted to do one for him. It’s called ‘Blues for Karl Bohnak.’”

Norway is also hosting a free summer concert series called Summer in the Park. That is held Thursday evenings from 7:00 – 8:30.

For details on future Summer in the Park events, click here. Click here for information on upcoming Out to Lunch performances.

You can follow Kind of Blues on the band’s website or Facebook page.

