Crystal Falls Lions Club will host 65th annual Bass Festival this weekend

The festival includes a fishing contest, a parade, races, live music, and more.
Attendees at the 2019 Bass Festival.
(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Crystal Falls Lions Club is gearing up for its 56th annual Bass Festival this weekend.

A parade will kick off the event at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, followed by a canoe race, live music, food, and other activities. 5k and 10k races will be held on Sunday, leading up to a fishing contest.

Because so many events were canceled last summer, the Lions Club wants to give attendees an opportunity to relax and have fun.

“I hope the community has a sense of freedom—that’s our theme this year—to enjoy each other wisely,” said Lions Club secretary Dorris Cornwell. “Coming out of the pandemic, it’s a great time for people to come and reconnect with one another.”

All festival proceeds will go to the Lions Club.

Visit the Crystal Falls Lions Club on Facebook to view full Bass Festival events and times.

