Cornhole tournament in Chassell Saturday

CHASSELL, Mich. (WLUC) - Registration is open for a cornhole tournament in Chassell this Saturday.

As a part of the Copper Country Strawberry Festival being held this weekend, Gitche Gumee Outfitters is hosting a cornhole tournament after the parade Saturday.

Gitche Gumee Outfitters also rents out water and sports equipment like rafts and bikes.

The price is 20$ for a team, and the owner says the winning team will be given a prize of two small camping grills.

“We’re hoping to start gaining interested and get a big group of people coming,” said Gitche Gumee Outfitters Co-Owner Anthony Gherty. “We have 32 spots open, and the more people we can get signed up, the better.”

Gherty says registration is open now, and bike, kayak and raft rentals are also available for the weekend.

