Advertisement

Cornhole tournament in Chassell Saturday

Join as a team and take home a special prize... if you win
Sign up today to play cornhole this weekend after the Strawberry Festival parade.
Sign up today to play cornhole this weekend after the Strawberry Festival parade.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHASSELL, Mich. (WLUC) - Registration is open for a cornhole tournament in Chassell this Saturday.

As a part of the Copper Country Strawberry Festival being held this weekend, Gitche Gumee Outfitters is hosting a cornhole tournament after the parade Saturday.

Gitche Gumee Outfitters also rents out water and sports equipment like rafts and bikes.

The price is 20$ for a team, and the owner says the winning team will be given a prize of two small camping grills.

“We’re hoping to start gaining interested and get a big group of people coming,” said Gitche Gumee Outfitters Co-Owner Anthony Gherty. “We have 32 spots open, and the more people we can get signed up, the better.”

Gherty says registration is open now, and bike, kayak and raft rentals are also available for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck has overturned at a roundabout in Marquette on Thursday.
Semi-truck overturned on a roundabout in Marquette
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Previous fireworks in Marquette.
Company responds to Marquette firework show malfunction
A rendering of the project from behind the Savings Bank building, including the residential...
Old Savings Bank building moves one step closer to repurposing through developer Braveworks
A pilot rescued following a crash into Lake Michigan, near Beaver Island.
Pilot rescued following crash into Lake Michigan last week

Latest News

City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.
Marquette’s South Beach closed to swimming due to elevated E. coli levels
Catalytic converter
Catalytic converter theft increases across Marquette County
Elmer's County Market employees with Michigan Lottery award.
Elmer’s County Market recognized for lottery sales
U.P. Trappers Association patch with a beaver.
U.P. Trappers and Outdoor Expo returns to Escanaba
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
President Biden appoints Whitmer to Council of Governors