Advertisement

CDC expands recall of precooked chicken products

The frozen fully cooked chicken products were supplied by Tyson Foods, but sold under many...
The frozen fully cooked chicken products were supplied by Tyson Foods, but sold under many brands, including Jet’s Pizza, Casey’s General Store, Marco’s Pizza, and Little Caesars.(Source: Tyson Foods, USDA)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded a recall of ready-to-eat chicken products due to possible listeria contamination.

The amount of recalled meat has jumped from nearly 8.5 million pounds to more than 8.9 million pounds.

The frozen fully cooked chicken products were supplied by Tyson Foods, but sold under many brands, including Tyson, Jet’s Pizza, Casey’s General Store, Marco’s Pizza, and Little Caesars.

A complete list of the recalled products can be found on the website for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The outbreak is being investigated.

The CDC reports three illnesses, three hospitalizations and one death in two states.

Pregnant people, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness from listeria.

Symptoms of listeria include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck has overturned at a roundabout in Marquette on Thursday.
Semi-truck overturned on a roundabout in Marquette
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Previous fireworks in Marquette.
Company responds to Marquette firework show malfunction
A rendering of the project from behind the Savings Bank building, including the residential...
Old Savings Bank building moves one step closer to repurposing through developer Braveworks
A pilot rescued following a crash into Lake Michigan, near Beaver Island.
Pilot rescued following crash into Lake Michigan last week

Latest News

President Gina Thorsen said the collaboration will reduce around 21,000-lbs. of wool scraps...
Stormy Kromer partners with MN-based wool mill to reduce, reuse scrap
National Weather Service Meteorologist & Marine Program Leader Joe Phillips said the Big Lake’s...
Warmer than average Lake Superior this summer: Swimmer-friendly but storm-inviting
Gardenview Assisted Living
Gardenview assisted living celebrates employees
Attendees at the 2019 Bass Festival.
Crystal Falls Lions Club will host 65th annual Bass Festival this weekend
Kind of Blues performs "Blues for Karl Bohnak" at Out to Lunch.
Dickinson County kicks off summer concert series