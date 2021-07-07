Advertisement

Whitmer signs bill to send $4.4B in rescue funds to schools

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a supplemental spending bill that releases $4.4 billion in federal coronavirus rescue funding designated for K-12 schools.

It is a significant influx of aid, particularly to traditional districts and charter schools with high numbers or percentages of children from low-income families.

Legislation the Democratic governor will sign next week will allot $363 million in U.S. COVID-19 funds to ensure districts with more middle-class or wealthy kids receive at least $1,093 more per student regardless of a federal formula.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

