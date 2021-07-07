Advertisement

UPAWS holding an ‘Empty the Shelter’ event this week

A cat at UPAWS
(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter is holding an, empty the shelter event now through July 11. UPAWS has partnered with the Bissell Pet Foundation to offer a discount on adult animals that’s dogs and cats one year old and up.

During the event, dogs are $25, cats just $5. According to staff at UPAWS, the shelter is pretty full now and events like this help out greatly.

“We’re very very full with a lot of surrenders and a lot of strays so, please come out and adopt, it’s a perfect time, it’s a wonderful promotion and you’ll adopt yourself some love, and we’ve got a lot of really great, great animals looking for homes,” said UPAWS Community Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator Ann Brownell.

The adoption fee includes a spay and neuter, vaccinations, rabies immunization, health check and a microchip.

