Sault Ste. Marie man appointed to Michigan Board of Dentistry

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced appointments to the Michigan Board of Dentistry.

Among the appointees was Raymond DeWitt, Ed.D., of Sault Ste Marie, who is an assistant professor of mathematics at Lake Superior State University. He holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Mathematics from Montana State University and a Doctor of Education from the University of Wyoming.

Dr. DeWitt is appointed to represent the general public for a term commencing July 7, 2021 and expiring June 30, 2025. He succeeds Joshua Goodrich whose term expired June 30, 2021.

The Michigan Board of Dentistry was formed to regulate the practice of dentistry and dental hygiene, authorize dental assistants, and certify specialists in the fields of orthodontics, endodontics, prosthodontics, pediatric dentistry, periodontics, oral and maxillofacial surgery, and oral pathology.

Others appointed were:

Jennifer R. Fuller, DDS, of Bloomfield, is a dentist and the owner of Fuller General Dentistry. She holds a Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Michigan and she studied advanced general dentistry at the Columbia University College of Dental Medicine. Dr. Fuller is appointed to represent dentists for a term commencing July 7, 2021 and expiring June 30, 2025. She succeeds Patricia Roels whose term expired June 30, 2021.

Mark M. Johnston, DDS, of Lansing, is a dentist and the owner of Mark M. Johnston, DDS. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in PreMed and Sociology from Dartmouth College and a Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Michigan. Dr. Johnston is reappointed to represent dentists for a term commencing July 7, 2021 and expiring June 30, 2025.

Craig Spangler, DDS, of Bloomfield Hills, is a dentist and owner of Craig C. Spangler, DDS, PC. He earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Michigan. Dr. Spangler is appointed to fill a new seat representing dentists for a term commencing July 7, 2021 and expiring June 30, 2023.

Dawn M. Strehl, of East Jordan, is the regional oral health coordinator for the Health Department of Northwest Michigan. She holds an Associate of Arts in Dental Hygiene from Kalamazoo Valley Community College. Strehl is appointed to represent dental hygienists for a term commencing July 7, 2021 and expiring June 30, 2025. She succeeds Kathleen Inman whose term expired June 30, 2021.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

