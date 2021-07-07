Pilot rescued following crash into Lake Michigan last week

LAKE MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - A pilot is safe after his plane crashed into Lake Michigan last week.

According to U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City, one of its helicopter aircrews was launched after an emergency locator transmitter signal was received from near Beaver Island in the northern part of Lake Michigan.

When the aircrew arrived on scene, they saw the plane submerged with the owner pilot sitting on top.

A small boat from Coast Guard Station Charlevoix was also on scene and retrieved the stranded pilot. The pilot was taken onboard and assessed for any injury by the EMT.

No other details about the incident have been reported, but this story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.