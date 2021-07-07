Advertisement

Phoenix pulls away to defeat Bucs in Game One of NBA Finals

Chris Paul leads Suns with 32 points
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) scores as Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) and...
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) scores as Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) and Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, left, look on during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WLUC) - Chris Paul had 32 points and nine assists, Devin Booker scored 27 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the returning Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks 118-105 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Paul scored 16 points during a sensational third quarter that had Phoenix fans who waited 28 years to see the NBA Finals again screaming in delight. Finally playing for the title in his 16th season, the star point guard has the Suns in the NBA Finals for only the third time, and it sure looked as if they could make this one different than the other two.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauna fire in Forsyth Township
Escanaba Fire Department put out three fires around town Monday.
Three fires put out by Escanaba Public Safety
Four people were killed in two separate shootings in Dallas over the July 4 weekend. The...
Report: At least 150 killed in 400 shootings over July 4 weekend
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Grass fire during fireworks show in Baraga

Latest News

(NMU Graphic)
Wildcats Track and Field 2021-2022 schedule announced
(NMU Graphic)
NMU Swimming and Diving 2021-2022 schedule released
Basketball
Upper Peninsula All-Star Basketball Classic will take place Saturday
Peralta’s strong start leads to Tigers win over Rangers