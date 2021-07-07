Advertisement

Old Savings Bank building moves one step closer to repurposing through developer Braveworks

Braveworks plans to build a hotel, permanent residential units, and a four-level parking garage.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette is one step closer to repurposing the old Savings Bank building downtown.

The Local Development Finance Authority voted to approve an agreement between the Marquette Brownfield Authority and The Vault hotel. Three members voted in favor of the motion, and two members voted against it.

According to developer Braveworks, the hotel would be connected to the Savings Bank building with a glass atrium. Sixteen permanent residential units would be built, along with a four-level parking garage.

Braveworks owners Jon and Jen Julien say they have spoken with surrounding businesses to ensure the new structure will not interfere with their operations.

“Any development on this property needs to be done in a reasonable fashion, and we think we really have,” said Jon. “We’ve tried to develop a property that maintains the viewsheds of the neighboring businesses. Those are actually the first people we started talking to. We wanted to make sure their needs were addressed.”

The DDA will meet to discuss the project on July 8. A public hearing will be held on July 12.

To view previous coverage of Savings Bank building project, click here.

