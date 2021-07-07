NMU Women’s Basketball for 2021-2022 released

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball program, coming off their ninth-straight Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Tournament appearance, is ready to take on the 2021-22 season.

The team has released their 2021-22 schedule which features 28 regular-season games with 14 taking place at home.

The Wildcats host the annual GLVC/GLIAC Challenge this year with the season opener against William Jewell College coming on Saturday, November 13 at 1:15 p.m. The next day they play Lewis College at 1:15 p.m. to conclude the event.

The University of Minnesota-Crookston travels to Marquette on Nov. 18th to face NMU at 5:30 p.m. The rest of the early-season non-conference schedule is on the road as the Wildcats face Concordia-St. Paul Saturday, Nov. 20 before traveling to St. Cloud State University on Nov. 26 and Minnesota Duluth the following day.

The GLIAC season kicks off on December 2 at Northwood University. The following Monday NMU takes on Upper Peninsula foe Michigan Technological University in Houghton.

The Wildcats return home to host Ferris State University on Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m. and a U.P. battle with Lake Superior State University at 1 p.m. on Dec. 11.

NMU takes a break from GLIAC play to face the University of Illinois Springfield on the road on Dec. 18 before returning to Marquette after winter break to face Finlandia University at 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 2.

GLIAC play begins again for the Wildcats on Jan. 6 at 5:30 p.m. when Purdue University Northwest comes to town. That Saturday NMU welcomes the University of Wisconsin Parkside into the Berry Events Center at 11 a.m. to conclude the homestand.

A two-game road trip downstate follows for the Wildcats as they take on Saginaw Valley State University (Jan. 13) and Wayne State (Jan. 15).

A four-game homestretch kicks off with a game against Davenport at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20. Grand Valley State faces NMU on the Berry Events Center Court that Saturday at 1 p.m. The homestand continues with a Saturday, Jan. 29 tilt against Northwood. Michigan Tech comes to Marquette on Jan. 31 for a 5:30 tip-off. The game against the Huskies will be televised throughout the U.P. on TV6/FOX UP.

Four road games begin February for the Wildcats as they take on Parkside (Feb. 13) Purdue Northwest (Feb. 5), Grand Valley (Feb. 10), and Davenport (Feb. 12) in consecutive contests.

The first of NMU’s final two home games of the season takes place on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 5:30 p.m. when Wayne State comes to town and the second on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. in a matchup with Saginaw Valley State.

The conclusion of the regular season for the Wildcats takes place on the road this season. Lake Superior State hosts NMU on Feb. 24 and Ferris State takes on the Wildcats on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 women’s basketball season are now available. To purchase tickets or to get more information visit tickets.nmu.edu or call 906-227-1032.

