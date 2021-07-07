NMU Men’s Basketball schedule announced

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In his third season at the helm of the Northern Michigan University men’s basketball program, head coach Matt Majkrzak looks to build upon his first two seasons with a strong team and a full slate of competition.

The 2021-22 schedule includes 28 games, of which over half are set to be played on home court.

Their season gets underway on the road Nov. 12-13, at the annual GLVC/GLIAC Challenge on the campus of Lewis University when they face McKendree. They then take on Lewis, Nov. 13 to wrap up the weekend.

Another road series continues the start of their season Nov. 18 at Minnesota Crookston before opening their season at home against Concordia-Wisconsin on Nov. 21.

The team then takes on St. Cloud State (Nov. 27) and Minnesota Duluth (Nov. 28) for a pair of non-conference matchups.

NMU Gets back on the road with a game at Northwood, Dec. 2, before traveling to Michigan Tech on Dec. 6 for a U.P. matchup.

NMU returns home on Thursday, Dec. 9, against Ferris State with tip-off scheduled for 7:45 p.m. The team then continues the homestand with an afternoon game against Lake Superior State on Dec. 11 at 3:15 p.m. and Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. against Indianapolis.

The team returns to the court following the winter break with a few home games, including Jan. 2 against Finlandia, Jan. 6 against Purdue Northwest (7:45 p.m.) and Jan. 8 vs. Wisconsin-Parkside (1:15 p.m.).

Following two games on the road at Saginaw Valley State (Jan. 13) and Wayne State (Jan. 15), the team returns to the Berry Events Center on Thursday, Jan. 20 for a four-game home stretch.

The first game of the homestand features the Wildcats taking on Davenport at 7:45 p.m. before concluding the weekend when they host Grand Valley State at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22.

NMU then hosts NU and MTU the following weekend, first taking on the Timberwolves at 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 29. The team’s contest against the Huskies on Jan. 31 will be televised via local stations and first tip is scheduled for 7:45 p.m.

The team wraps up the regular season the following month with eight games, including six on the road. The Wildcats kick off February with a trip out of state to take on UWP Feb. 3, before facing PNW on Feb. 5.

The Wildcats conclude that road stretch with a trek over the Mackinac Bridge to face off against GVSU (Feb. 10) and Davenport (Feb. 12) before traveling back to Marquette for their final home weekend of the regular season.

The team hosts WSU at 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 17 before honoring their senior class on Feb. 19 prior to a 3:15 tipoff against SVSU.

The final trip of the regular season for the Wildcats comes with a pair of games at LSSU and FSU, Feb. 24 and Feb. 26, respectively.

Season tickets for men’s basketball games are now available. For more information please visit tickets.nmu.edu or call 906-227-1032.

