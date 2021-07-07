MTU’s Jacobusse named Third Team Academic All-America

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech soccer forward/midfielder Jesse Jacobusse was selected to the 2020-21 Academic All-America Third Team in an announcement made by CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America) Tuesday. Jacobusse was recognized as one of the nation’s top student-athletes for her combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The Academic All-America program separately recognizes soccer honorees in four divisions – NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and NAIA. Jacobusse previously earned Academic All-District on June 11.

From Chelsea, Michigan, Jacobusse holds a 3.92 grade point average and is one of just four players from the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference to earn Academic All-America recognition. She is majoring in Biomedical Engineering. This spring, she led the Huskies with seven goals, 15 points, and 15 shots on goal. She scored the game winning goal against Davenport to open the regular season, then recorded multi-goal games against Saginaw Valley State and Grand Valley State. She was named All-GLIAC Honorable Mention by the conference office in May.

Jacobusse tied for third in the GLIAC in goals and posted 36 total shot attempts. Last year, she started all 16 games and tied for second on the team in scoring with four markers. As a sophomore, Jacobusse started all 17 games and scored six goals to be named the team’s most improved player. As a freshman in 2017, she started 17 games and recorded a pair of assists.

Jacobusse will return in the fall after helping the Huskies qualify for the GLIAC Quarterfinals in May. The Division II and III CoSIDA Academic All-America programs are partially financially supported by the NCAA Division II and III national governance structures to assist CoSIDA with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2020-21 Divisions II and III Academic All-America programs.

