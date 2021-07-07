More than $12.7M in federal funds awarded to Michigan Head Start programs
Roughly $2.2 million was designated for Upper Michigan programs.
DETROIT (WLUC) - U.S. Senators Gary Peters (D-MI) and Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) welcomed the announcement that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded over $12.7 million in funding to Michigan Head Start programs across the state through the American Rescue Plan, historic legislation both senators helped enact.
This funding will help programs build back to fully operational, in-person services this fall as well as support vaccination of Head Start staff and families.
“After facing significant challenges caused by the pandemic, this American Rescue Plan funding for Head Start programs across our state will make critical investments for Michigan children in these early childhood education programs,” said Senator Peters. “With this funding, Michigan Head Start programs can continue working to provide comprehensive services, while making quality, early childhood education more accessible for Michigan families.”
“Head Start programs provide nutritious meals, health services and quality early childhood education which makes all the difference in helping our children succeed. This is a great example of how the American Rescue Plan prioritized working families and is helping them succeed,” said Senator Stabenow.
Here’s a list of grant recipients in Michigan:
- Adrian Public Schools $390,059
- Alger Marquette Community Action Board $375,701
- Allegan County Resource Development Committee, Inc. $475,011
- Baraga-Houghton-Keweenaw Child Development Board, Inc. $455,867
- Blue Water Community Action $332,627
- Carman Ainsworth Community Schools $89,738
- Chippewa Luce Mackinac Community Action Agency, Inc. $358,950
- Community Action Agency $932,074
- Dickinson-Iron Intermediate School District $293,143
- Early Learning Neighborhood Collaborative $105,292
- Genesee County $1,032,580
- Genesee Intermediate School District $1,885,684
- Gogebic-Ontonagon Community Action Agency $137,598
- Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians $99,310
- Human Development Commission, Inc. $183,065
- Kalamazoo Regional Educational Service Agency $713,114
- Livingston Educational Service Agency $208,191
- Menominee-Delta-Schoolcraft Community Action Agency $387,666
- Metropolitan Children and Youth, Inc. Renaissance $342,199
- Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, Inc. $239,300
- Monroe County Intermediate School District $376,898
- Muskegon Area Intermediate School District $903,358
- New St. Paul Head Start Agency, Inc. $921,305
- Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians $147,170
- Southfield Public School District $172,296
- St. Joseph County Intermediate School District $95,720
- Tri-County Council for Child Development, Inc. $1,086,422
- Total: $12,740,338
Head Start is preparing for the fall through its Head Start Forward initiative that supports grant recipients in reaching more children and families and moving toward fully in-person comprehensive services. Peters and Stabenow have long been champions for expanding resources and access to Head Start and Early Head Start programs across the country.
Head Start programming is administered by local public and private nonprofit and for-profit agencies and includes child learning services in reading, math and science; nutritious meals; health and developmental screenings; oral and mental health support; behavioral and special needs services and family services.
More information about how American Rescue Plan funding is aiding Head Start programs across the country can be found by clicking here.
