Advertisement

Mom finds drugs in son’s McDonald’s Happy Meal

FILE PHOTO - The golden arches of McDonalds.
FILE PHOTO - The golden arches of McDonalds.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Maine (Gray News) - Police in Maine have charged two people after a mother found drugs used to treat an opioid disorder in her son’s Happy Meal box.

Shirlee Marchesseault told WGME that she found the medication, which was identified as Suboxone, while looking for her 11-year-old son’s toy in the McDonald’s meal.

“My blood was boiling,” Marchesseault said. “I didn’t even know what to do at that point, so I called the police.”

Auburn Police Department said in a Facebook post that their investigation found that while an employee was preparing meals, the Suboxone fell into the Happy Meal box when the employee bent over to grab something on the counter.

“The employee had no knowledge that the prescription was missing from the shirt until later in the shift, when the incident was brought to the store’s attention,” police said.

According to police, the employee responsible for dropping the medication into the Happy Meal box obtained it illegally from another employee.

The two people accused are expected to appear in court Nov. 3.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Sauna fire in Forsyth Township
Previous fireworks in Marquette.
Company responds to Marquette firework show malfunction
Four people were killed in two separate shootings in Dallas over the July 4 weekend. The...
Report: At least 150 killed in 400 shootings over July 4 weekend
Escanaba Fire Department put out three fires around town Monday.
Three fires put out by Escanaba Public Safety

Latest News

My Place Restaurant & Bar reopened to guests and the public on June 28.
Marquette Holiday Inn reopens restaurant for first time since November
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical Storm Elsa soaks Florida, Georgia; at least 1 dead
Over 200 first responders from across the U.S. had removed 4,207 cubic yards of debris from the...
8 more bodies found; search of collapsed condo shifts from rescue to recovery
Florida condo efforts move from rescue to recovery
A cat at UPAWS
UPAWS holding an ‘Empty the Shelter’ event this week