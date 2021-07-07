Marquette Holiday Inn reopens restaurant for first time since November

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The hospitality industry is seeing an increase in business now that state pandemic orders are lifted, and hotels are expanding their operations once again.

While Holiday Inn in Marquette never closed its doors during the pandemic, the restaurant inside the hotel shut down in November.

“We decided to stay closed for a while,” said Holiday Inn food and beverage coordinator Kelsey Wickham. “We reopened last Monday, so last week was our first week back.”

At My Place Restaurant & Bar, Wickham says things are back to business as usual, except for some minor adjustments.

“Our menu’s a little bit smaller now,” she said. “It’s easier for new hires to train with a smaller menu, but we are going to expand as we move along.”

All restaurant employees were laid off for nearly seven months. Wickham says most staff members returned last week, but the hotel is currently hiring for all positions.

“We’re getting by with what we have right now, but it’s always nice to have some extra sets of hands, especially with restrictions lifting 100%,” said Wickham.

Once restrictions lifted, Wickham says people were quick to book special events, like weddings, at Holiday Inn.

“A lot of them last year had to reschedule, so we’re going that now,” Wickham said. “I’m sure these brides are going to be happy this year. They finally get to have their wedding!”

Wickham says it has been a busy start to summer for the hospitality industry. She expects business to continue picking up in the coming months.

“Now that restrictions are lifting, people want to travel,” she said. “It’s a lot busier than expected coming out of a pandemic, so it’s been really nice.”

My Place Restaurant & Bar is open to hotel guests and the public.

To plan a stay or event at Holiday Inn, click here. View available positions at the hotel here.

