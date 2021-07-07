Advertisement

Marquette County Road Commission honoring Gerry Corkin

Commissioner Gerry Corkin
Commissioner Gerry Corkin(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Road Commission is honoring a long-time public servant and Chair of the Marquette County Board. Tuesday night during the Marquette County Board’s regular meeting a proclamation was read stating that the new road going into the Superior Extrusion Facility at K.I. Sawyer will be named after Gerry Corkin.

It’ll be called Gerry Corkin Drive. The Chair of the County Road Commission read the proclamation before the Board of Commissioners during the meeting. Superior Extrusion is looking to expand and that includes a new road leading to their building. Commissioner Corkin says it’s an honor.

“It’s very humbling of them to think about me and all that I’ve been involved with with the reuse of K.I. Sawyer, it’s been a labor of love, I enjoy being a public servant,” Corkin said.

Corkin has been involved in Marquette County and U.P. government and other forms of public service for more than 30 years. Superior Extrusion currently has 160 employees on site and is expanding to add an additional 44 jobs. The estimated cost of the expansion is about $20 million.

