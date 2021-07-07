Advertisement

Kids participate in bike decorating event

Children used art supplies to beautify their two-wheelers before parading down to Negaunee Ice Arena
Kids used supplies to decorate bikes before parading through Negaunee
Kids used supplies to decorate bikes before parading through Negaunee(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Young children got together Wednesday morning outside Negaunee Public Library to decorate their bicycles. It was all a part of Love and Bicycles’s first bike decorating event.

Kids used art supplies like streamers, google eyes, and pinwheels to make their two-wheelers more festive and beautiful.

The young ones then paraded down to the Negaunee Ice Arena, where they were given ice cream by the Negaunee Elks Lodge.

“What we’re doing here is we’re further empowering people to enjoy cycling and that this is another aspect of it,” said Love and Bicycles owner Blake Becker.

Love and Bicycles will hold a second bike decorating event on Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 outside Negaunee Public Library. That is followed by the Pioneers Day Parade at 11:00.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Sauna fire in Forsyth Township
Previous fireworks in Marquette.
Company responds to Marquette firework show malfunction
Four people were killed in two separate shootings in Dallas over the July 4 weekend. The...
Report: At least 150 killed in 400 shootings over July 4 weekend
Escanaba Fire Department put out three fires around town Monday.
Three fires put out by Escanaba Public Safety

Latest News

Food Start U.P. logo with WLUC edits.
Food Start UP aims to reduce food insecurity
Daycare to begin operations in August
Daycare center coming to NICE Community Schools
FILE. Feeding America West Michigan truck at a past event.
Feeding America mobile food pantry coming to Harvey next week
Escanaba Area High School sign.
EAPS receives grant for new manufacturing lab
Cloverland Electric Cooperative website graphics combined.
Cloverland Electric Co-op warns members to stay alert for scam calls