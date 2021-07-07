Kids participate in bike decorating event

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Young children got together Wednesday morning outside Negaunee Public Library to decorate their bicycles. It was all a part of Love and Bicycles’s first bike decorating event.

Kids used art supplies like streamers, google eyes, and pinwheels to make their two-wheelers more festive and beautiful.

The young ones then paraded down to the Negaunee Ice Arena, where they were given ice cream by the Negaunee Elks Lodge.

“What we’re doing here is we’re further empowering people to enjoy cycling and that this is another aspect of it,” said Love and Bicycles owner Blake Becker.

Love and Bicycles will hold a second bike decorating event on Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 outside Negaunee Public Library. That is followed by the Pioneers Day Parade at 11:00.

