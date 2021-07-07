Green Bay man dies from injuries after motorcycle crash in Marinette County

WAGNER, Wis. (WLUC) - A Green Bay, Wisconsin man has died following a motorcycle crash in Marinette County.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Jay M. Shipla was driving his motorcycle west on County Road X in the Town of Wagner, about half a mile west of Philipps Road, at about 3:45 p.m. July 3.

The sheriff’s office says he failed to negotiate a curve, went off the road and hit a tree. Shipla was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Shipla was transported to a Green Bay hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Marinette County Medical Examiner.

The Wagner Fire Department and Bay Area paramedics assisted at the crash scene.

Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve says this is the fourth traffic fatality in the county this year.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.