Free scientific excursions aboard MTU’s research vessel Agassiz at Strawberry Festival Saturday

CHASSELL, Mich. (WLUC) - ‘How do scientists investigate the health of Lake Superior?’ is the focus of free scientific excursions aboard Michigan Tech’s research vessel, Agassiz, that will be offered at the Strawberry Festival this weekend in Chassell.

The excursions will run from 12:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday, July 10, departing from the Chassell marina. The public is invited to reserve a space by going to the MTU Events page or by using this link which is also accessible from the MTU events page. The public is also welcome to come to the Chassell Marina dock on Saturday from Noon to 5:00 p.m., to get on the list.

Excursions will depart at 12:30 p.m., 1:15 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:15 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. from the marina. Each excursion has room for 18 participants. Spaces go quickly. Half of the available spaces will be saved for onsite participants.

On each scientific excursion, Kenny Larsen, a Michigan Tech scientist in the Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering at the Great Lakes Research Center, will show how data is collected on water clarity, temperature, and turbidity and explain what that tells us about the health of Lake Superior and Chassell Bay. He will explain the link between land uses and the health of the Great Lakes.

Children must be at least 7 years of age and accompanied by an adult. Life jackets are available for all passengers. All must wear closed toe shoes.

“Copper Country residents and visitors are encouraged to learn how scientists study the Great Lakes and which measurements indicate a healthy lake,” explains Joan Chadde, director of the Center for Science & Environmental Outreach, who has coordinated this program as part of Strawberry Festival since 2006. “These scientific excursions for the public are extremely popular. Youth and adults enjoy the opportunity to interact with Great Lakes scientists and get their questions answered.”

The Agassiz is funded by the General Motors’ Ride the Waves Program which puts 600 Copper Country youth and adults on the water each year to learn about the health of the Great Lakes and Lake Superior, and to promote Great Lakes stewardship. Additional financial support for the Agassiz at the Strawberry Festival is provided by the Chassell Lions Club.

For more information on the scientific excursions aboard MTU’s Agassiz at the Strawberry Festival, contact Joan Chadde 906-487-3341 or jchadde@mtu.edu.

For information on Lake Superior Day festivities and scientific excursions aboard the Agassiz in Copper Harbor on Sunday, July 18, contact Lloyd Wescoat at lwescoat@mtu.edu. More informational links are below.

Michigan Tech Events Page: https://events.mtu.edu/event/rv_agassiz_tours_at_chassell_strawberry_festival

Michigan Tech’s Great Lakes Research Center: http://greatlakes.mtu.edu/

Lake Superior Stewardship Initiative: http://lakesuperiorstewardship.org/

Center for Science & Environmental Outreach: https://blogs.mtu.edu/cseo/

