Food Start UP aims to reduce food insecurity

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An estimated one out of every seven people in the Upper Peninsula does not have enough access to food. A new nonprofit is on a mission to improve those numbers.

With the issue of food insecurity continuing to grow, Food Start UP says COVID-19 shutdowns created even more problems.

“Through the pandemic, we did see disruptions in the supply chain,” said Michael Morgan, treasurer of Food Start UP. “Most of the food in the Upper Peninsula is brought in from outside. The pandemic taught us that we need to have more things available locally.”

Morgan says Food Start UP is designed to make food more easily accessible. Resources including food processing spaces, training, and mentorship programs will help manufacturers bring their products to consumers.

According to Morgan, the nonprofit will also create some new living wage jobs in the U.P.

“It was very evident in the pandemic with the number of jobs lost that we need to have the ability to improve the standard of living for people,” he said. “The information that’s out there indicates that food processing and food producing businesses produce a higher average wage.”

Food Start UP’s president Teresa Mauldin is also the owner of Red’z barbecue sauce. She wants to pass on her expertise to up-and-coming food manufacturers.

“Everybody that’s on our board has something to offer,” she said. “We’ve learned things along the way, and we’d like to share them. We want to help other entrepreneurs not have to go through the same struggles that we did.”

While Food Start UP’s hub will be in Marquette, it will work with businesses and individuals throughout the U.P. Morgan says he hopes to establish a location and break ground sometime next year.

