A few cool days

After the passage of a front, we’re still dealing with light rain showers in the south. Plus, cooler and dry air has moved in. Temperatures will remain below normal through Friday. High pressure will move in tomorrow keeping conditions dry with sunshine into the weekend.

Today: Sunshine in the west, mostly cloudy elsewhere, and light scattered showers in the south

>Highs: Upper 50s to 60° along the Great Lakes, low 60s inland

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: Low to mid-60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, dry, and warmer

>Highs: Mid 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 70ss

Sunday: Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers late in the day

>Highs: Near 80°

Tuesday: Morning scattered showers and partly cloudy

>Highs: Mainly 70s

