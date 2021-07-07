Advertisement

Feeding America mobile food pantry coming to Harvey next week

Food will be available for approximately 350 families.
FILE. Feeding America West Michigan truck at a past event.
FILE. Feeding America West Michigan truck at a past event.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are teaming with Feeding America West Michigan to host a mobile food pantry next week.

The distribution event will take place on Wednesday, July 14, from 10:00 a.m. until supplies last/Noon.

This will be a drive-thru event so participants are asked to follow the directions given by the parking lot attendants. Guests are asked to remain in their cars and have adequate space prepared in their trunk or back seat in advance to allow the distribution team to place food boxes directly in the vehicle.

It is not necessary to bring any containers to this event.

Food will be available for approximately 350 families.

Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are located at 219 Silver Creek Road in Harvey.

Anyone with questions may call 906-249-1715 before the event.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Sauna fire in Forsyth Township
Previous fireworks in Marquette.
Company responds to Marquette firework show malfunction
Four people were killed in two separate shootings in Dallas over the July 4 weekend. The...
Report: At least 150 killed in 400 shootings over July 4 weekend
Escanaba Fire Department put out three fires around town Monday.
Three fires put out by Escanaba Public Safety

Latest News

Food Start U.P. logo with WLUC edits.
Food Start UP aims to reduce food insecurity
Daycare to begin operations in August
Daycare center coming to NICE Community Schools
Escanaba Area High School sign.
EAPS receives grant for new manufacturing lab
Cloverland Electric Cooperative website graphics combined.
Cloverland Electric Co-op warns members to stay alert for scam calls