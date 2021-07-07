Dickinson County bar sees increase in customers

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - With COVID-19 restrictions lifted, one bar and restaurant in Dickinson County is already seeing an increase in business.

Randville Bar and Grill in M-95 faced many challenges last year.

Business was extremely slow during the pandemic and the grill struggled with only a few employees.

Now, with restrictions lifted, the bar is already experiencing better numbers than last summer, which began earlier than expected.

“We’re seeing lots of people from out of town. We saw them earlier than usual. Usually week before the Fourth of July and the week after it starts really picking up, but its been since the end of May and June. Everyone’s been really going out of their way and vacationing up here it seems like.” Said owner Paul Pucci.

Randville Bar and Grill is still in need of staff members. Applications can be completed at the Iron Mountain location on M-95.

