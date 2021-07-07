Advertisement

Dickinson County bar sees increase in customers

Randville Bar and Grill in M-95 faced many challenges during the pandemic.
The business had a very slow year in 2020.
The business had a very slow year in 2020.(wluc)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - With COVID-19 restrictions lifted, one bar and restaurant in Dickinson County is already seeing an increase in business.

Randville Bar and Grill in M-95 faced many challenges last year.

Business was extremely slow during the pandemic and the grill struggled with only a few employees.

Now, with restrictions lifted, the bar is already experiencing better numbers than last summer, which began earlier than expected.

“We’re seeing lots of people from out of town. We saw them earlier than usual. Usually week before the Fourth of July and the week after it starts really picking up, but its been since the end of May and June. Everyone’s been really going out of their way and vacationing up here it seems like.” Said owner Paul Pucci.

Randville Bar and Grill is still in need of staff members. Applications can be completed at the Iron Mountain location on M-95.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Sauna fire in Forsyth Township
Previous fireworks in Marquette.
Company responds to Marquette firework show malfunction
Four people were killed in two separate shootings in Dallas over the July 4 weekend. The...
Report: At least 150 killed in 400 shootings over July 4 weekend
Escanaba Fire Department put out three fires around town Monday.
Three fires put out by Escanaba Public Safety

Latest News

A cat at UPAWS
UPAWS holding an ‘Empty the Shelter’ event this week
The outside of the Menominee River Habitat for Humanity Affiliate building.
High building costs continue to slow down Habitat for Humanity projects
Michigan Department of Transportation logo on road image.
MDOT invites public comment on 2023-2026 draft Public Participation Plan for State Transportation Improvement Program
Food Start U.P. logo with WLUC edits.
Food Start UP aims to reduce food insecurity