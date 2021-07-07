Advertisement

Colby would be official Wisconsin cheese under bill

A bipartisan bill being heard by a state Assembly would make colby, which was created in Wisconsin more than 100 years ago, the official state cheese.
Wisconsin and a colby cheese wedge.
Wisconsin and a colby cheese wedge.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - In cheese-obsessed Wisconsin, which proudly touts itself as America’s Dairyland, the dairy cow is the official domestic animal, milk is the official state beverage and cheese is the official dairy product.

But believe it or not, in a state that produces more cheese than any other at 3.4 billion pounds each year, there is no official state cheese.

A bipartisan bill being heard by a state Assembly committee on Wednesday would change that. The measure makes colby, which was created in Wisconsin more than 100 years ago, the official cheese.

The bill must pass the Legislature and be signed by Gov. Tony Evers before becoming law.

