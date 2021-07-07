Clearing Will Slowly Spread Southeast Across Upper Michigan Thursday
Ushering in a Fine Period of “U.P. Summer Weather”
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday: Slow clearing from northwest to southeast; chance of early showers south and east
Highs: centered near 70, coolest near the Great Lakes and in cloudy areas south and east
Friday: Mostly sunny
Highs: mainly 70s, coolest near the Great Lakes
Saturday: Sunny and mild
Highs: 70s to around 80, again coolest near the Great Lakes’ shores
Sunday: Little chance, mainly sunny
Highs: 70s to around 80
The next low-pressure area may produce some showers, mainly in the afternoons on Monday and Tuesday.
