Clearing Will Slowly Spread Southeast Across Upper Michigan Thursday

Ushering in a Fine Period of “U.P. Summer Weather”
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday: Slow clearing from northwest to southeast; chance of early showers south and east

Highs: centered near 70, coolest near the Great Lakes and in cloudy areas south and east

Friday: Mostly sunny

Highs: mainly 70s, coolest near the Great Lakes

Saturday: Sunny and mild

Highs: 70s to around 80, again coolest near the Great Lakes’ shores

Sunday: Little chance, mainly sunny

Highs: 70s to around 80

The next low-pressure area may produce some showers, mainly in the afternoons on Monday and Tuesday.

