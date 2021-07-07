Classic car show and cruise part of Negaunee’s Pioneer Days

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday night Negaunee was the place to be if you like classic cars. A group of classic car owners and fans gathered for a car show and cruise down Iron Street.

They say their used to be a classic car show as part of Pioneer Days but with the pandemic last year and bad weather before, it’s actually been a couple years since there’s been one. For the organizer, it’s about sharing the memories and stories about the cars too.

“It’s always good to have this event because people are home for Pioneer Days, family, friends, classmates, it was always somewhere where you could just go and chat with people and check out some nice cars,” said Event Organizer, Donna Bjork.

Pioneer Days continues all week with alumni softball games, class reunions, cookouts and live music. It culminates with a parade Saturday and fireworks display over Teal Lake at dusk Saturday.

